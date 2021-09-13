Man Utd v Newcastle: The pick of the stats

Steve Bruce has lost 12 of his 13 games as a visiting manager at Old Trafford in the Premier League, including all three in charge of current club Newcastle. His teams have scored a combined six goals in this run, while conceding 33 in return.

Manchester United have taken 10 points from their opening four games of the Premier League season; their best start to a campaign since 2017-18 (also 10), when they went on to finish second in the table.