J﻿osh Campbell's dynamic match-winning display against Aberdeen on Saturday has seen the in-form 22-year-old named in the SPFL team of the week.

N﻿ot only that, Campbell - whose two second-half goals secured a 3-1 win over Aberdeen - is singled out as the star man from the XI selected from across the divisions.

W﻿ith five goals already to his name, Campbell is Hibs' top scorer so far this season. Not too shabby for a midfielder.