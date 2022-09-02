Steven Gerrard has called for his players to trust each other as they go in search of their second league win.

Aston Villa find themselves 19th in the league and now host Manchester City at Villa Park on Saturday.

"Belief is very important at this level. You’ve got to have belief individually and have belief in each other around the dressing room" Gerrard said.

"There will be a moment or a time when this clicks back into place, and belief is very important in that.

"The players have got my confidence and my belief. We need to block out external noise and pressure and focus on what’s in front of us, which is the game."

Gerrard is not expecting an easy game against the reigning champions but believes his side can make it a difficult day for the visitors.

"It goes without saying that you’re playing against one of the best teams in the world," he added. "They’re littered with world class stars and arguably the best manager out there.

"The plan will be to make it extremely hard for them and to take them to places where they don’t want to go. We don’t want to go into the game – because of what’s happened so far this season – with any fear around the place.

"We know we can hurt this team. We’re looking forward to the game."