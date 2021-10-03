Liverpool 2-2 Man City: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "Very average first half from us.

"Probably less than average, we were too passive with and without the ball and played right into City's hands. That was the worst half we have played against them.

"I was more than pleased when I heard the whistle for half time because we had to adjust a lot of things and we did.

"Second half completely different. If we only played the second half I would have loved to have won but with the first half I am happy with the point.

"It is not the first goal [Mo Salah] has scored like this, I think against Napoli and Tottenham were similar goals but it is pure world class, what a player. He set up the first goal as well for Sadio and it was great goal as well.

"It was obvious Milner got a yellow in the first half and everyone from City was outraged because of a challenge, it was clear we had to react."