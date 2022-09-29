F﻿rank on Toney, injuries and Bournemouth

T﻿homas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Brentford boss:

  • While Ivan Toney's lack of minutes for England was disappointing, Frank said: "It’s Gareth's decision and I know how it is to be a head coach."

  • H﻿e said Bryan Mbeumo's Cameroon debut is "another experience that will only develop him".

  • E﻿than Pinnock is nearing full fitness, but Frank said he needs "a bit more consistency with training".

  • Keane Lewis-Potter is unavailable for Saturday's game, While Christian Norgaard is still "weeks away" from being fit.

  • H﻿e said facing Bournemouth will be "another big challenge" and said Gary O’Neil has done a very good job since taking over.