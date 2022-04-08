Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have been told it will cost them £67m if they want to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, from club Benfica. (Express), external

The Gunners are keen on Aston Villa's English defender Ezri Konsa, 24. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Leeds United and Brighton are keen on signing Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah. (Ekrem Konur - Fichajes), external

Real Betis are planning talks with Arsenal to try to turn Hector Bellerin's loan into a permanent deal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

