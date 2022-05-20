Leicester v Southampton: Head-to-head record
- Published
Leicester are looking to win consecutive home league games against Southampton for the first time since April 2016, with their 2-0 win in this fixture last season ending a four-game winless home run in the league against Saints (D2 L2).
Saints have won two of their past three away league games against Leicester (L1), as many as they had in their previous 16 visits to King Power Stadium/Filbert Street combined (D5 L9).
Since beating QPR 5-1 in 2014-15, Leicester haven’t won their final league game in any of the last six seasons (D3 L3).
Southampton have dropped 29 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season – the last side to drop more than 29 in a single campaign were Tottenham in 2007-08 (33).