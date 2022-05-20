Leicester v Southampton: Head-to-head record

  • Leicester are looking to win consecutive home league games against Southampton for the first time since April 2016, with their 2-0 win in this fixture last season ending a four-game winless home run in the league against Saints (D2 L2).

  • Saints have won two of their past three away league games against Leicester (L1), as many as they had in their previous 16 visits to King Power Stadium/Filbert Street combined (D5 L9).

  • Since beating QPR 5-1 in 2014-15, Leicester haven’t won their final league game in any of the last six seasons (D3 L3).

  • Southampton have dropped 29 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season – the last side to drop more than 29 in a single campaign were Tottenham in 2007-08 (33).