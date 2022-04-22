Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

It's a derby, so this will be absolutely manic. The game will start at 100 miles per hour and the tackles will be flying in, they always are.

But, whatever the scenario and however hard they work, any away team at Anfield needs some quality to get anything from the game.

Everton have shown some signs of improvement in their past two games but, defensively, I still don't think they have what it takes to keep Liverpool out.

There are 47 points separating the two teams in the table, which illustrates the current gulf in class.

Austin's prediction: Liverpool are really good, while Everton really aren't. I know there's the chance of an upset because it's a derby game, but I can't see it happening. I have a friend called Roger Bennett who does a podcast called Men in Blazers, which is for football fans in the United States. He's a massive Evertonian and I really want to predict a win just for him, but I can't because I am here to score points. 4-0

