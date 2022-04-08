Rodgers on Vardy, rotation and Crystal Palace
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester's game with Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Rodgers confirmed Jamie Vardy will still be unavailable: “Jamie won’t be back. He’s got a final injection on Tuesday and we’ll see what the reaction is to that. Caglar Soyuncu will come back into the squad but otherwise it’s the same. Ayoze Perez, we’ll see. Boubakary Soumare is back in training.”
On the challenge of rotating his squad: “We’ve got eight games to fit in this month so the same team won’t play every game. It’s about energy so naturally we have to make changes. It will be the same for the Thursday game.”
He praised the consistency of his returning defenders, particularly Wesley Fofana: “He’s a very important player for us. He, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, James Justin and Ricardo Pereira give us balance in that backline and have given consistent performances for us."
On their form at King Power Stadium: “We’re enjoying playing at home again and hopefully we can continue with this kind of performance.”
He has been impressed by Crystal Palace this season: “I’ve enjoyed watching them. They played with a calmness and a good spirit. Good result against Arsenal or not, this was always going to be a tough game.”