St Mirren 3-0 Livingston: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Talk about making a statement at the business end of the season. St Mirren knew the importance of this, especially with challenging away fixtures to come.

They were fantastic in that first half and it was hard to argue they didn't deserve to be three up.

The hunger and appetite was at full tilt. Stephen Robinson talked about this top six race being an enjoyable pressure and his players showed they are tackling it with that in mind. An excellent display and outcome for them.