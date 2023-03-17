Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Southampton's Premier League match against Tottenham on Saturday.

Here are the best lines from his news conference:

Selles confirmed Kyle Walker-Peters is available after coming off injured against Brentford, while Tino Livramento and Juan Larios remain the only absentees for the match against Spurs.

When asked about Patrick Vieira's sacking by Crystal Palace, he said: "I'm sure Patrick knows that this is football. Unfortunately, these things happen. When results aren't there, the clubs make a decision. I wish all the best to Patrick."

Selles is confident his side will be out of the relegation zone at the end of the season and added: "We need to control what we can control."

On their current position, he said: "One month ago everybody thought we were relegated and had no chance to survive. Now it's a completely different picture. It will not be over until the very end."

On getting a win before the international break, Selles said he prepares "every game to win" and added: "I don't want to sit on a defeat for one hour, let alone two weeks. Whatever will come will come."

When asked about their home form, Selles said: "The results at home haven't been what we wanted. But we don't feel any pressure to play in front of our fans. Wednesday was about key moments that we were not there."

