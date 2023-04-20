Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock is backing Manchester City to win the Champions League and Premier League this season.

After City's 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, midfielder Bernardo Silva said: "Now we are very consistent, we feel we have a chance in every competition and we are going for them."

Reacting to that, Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Good luck to everyone else.

"When you are feeling that confident and in that rhythm which they look like they are, they are going to take some stopping. Real Madrid have the potential to stop them because they have the quality. Arsenal are looking over their shoulders at the moment.

"I still think they will do it, I think they will win the league and the Champions League - they are that good."

Ex-City defender Nedum Onuoha added: "They have been there and won things and they have been there and fallen at the final hurdle as well.

"They remember some of that pain and so as a consequence they know not to get too ahead of themselves. They are in a great spot."

