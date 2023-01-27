Former Leicester City striker Matty Fryatt is worried the club have left it too late to act in the January transfer window.

With five days until the window shuts, he told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "You’d like to think there will be a couple more bodies in before the window closes.

"I think it’s good the club have added a left-back in Kristiansen but I think there are areas in the squad that need boosting. A centre-back and a right winger possibly.

"At the same time you’d think there would be bodies in earlier. I don’t get why clubs always leave it to the last minute. It’s bizarre. Hopefully there can be a few more bodies and it will be interesting to see if there are any outgoings as well because some of the squad need moving along."

Foxes fan Gabby Miller added: "It’s worrying. For the fans there has been a growing frustration from last summer expecting lots of signings and then that didn’t happen.

"Obviously we’ve had one come in this January which is great. I think they said he is a bit behind on training so is going to take a while to settle in - which kind of pushes the point of why leaving things to the last minute? You are only taking that time away from settling into the team.

"There are names being thrown about but given how transfers have been over the last 12 months, fans are going to be unsure until something is actually signed and announced."

Listen to When You're Smiling on BBC Sounds