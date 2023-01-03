O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal have returned from the World Cup break and still look in brilliant shape.

A dominant display against West Ham on Boxing Day saw them play with confidence and authority. It was similar against Brighton on New Years Eve, starting the game with scintillating pace, with Bukayo Saka scoring just one minute into the game.

At the heart of both wins has been Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard. Much had been made of the fact that Manchester City’s Erling Haaland was not at the World Cup, and that his freshness would give City an advantage in the title race. But Odegaard has similarly had a break and he is growing in influence in this team.

It’s easy to forget that Odegaard has only just turned 24, he’s the technical leader in this team and is stepping up in away games where Arsenal had previously struggled. Five of his seven Premier League goals have come away from home this season.

The tests continue this month though, starting against a high-flying Newcastle tonight. With not even half the season gone and with the quality of Manchester City, it’s hard to think of Arsenal as favourites for the title, but they are now undeniably in the race.