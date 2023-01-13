Everton v Southampton: Team news

Alex Iwobi, a Premier League ever-present for Everton this season, will miss around three weeks due to the ankle injury sustained during the FA Cup loss at Manchester United.

Nathan Patterson, Andros Townsend and James Garner are still sidelined.

Southampton expect Carlos Alcaraz to be available following his £12m move from Racing Club in Argentina.

Alex McCarthy and Theo Walcott could return but Armel Bella-Kotchap is among four players to have been ruled out.

