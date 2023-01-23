Another Argentine starlet signs for Man City
We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield. The midfielder will join us after the U-20 South American Championship.— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 23, 2023
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Maximo Perrone has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at Manchester City after signing from Velez Sarsfield for around £8m.
The 20-year-old is viewed by City as one for the future but will train with the first team for the remainder of the season.
He will join up with his new team-mates after the Under-20 South American Championships, currently taking place in Colombia.