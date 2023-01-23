Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Maximo Perrone has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at Manchester City after signing from Velez Sarsfield for around £8m.

The 20-year-old is viewed by City as one for the future but will train with the first team for the remainder of the season.

He will join up with his new team-mates after the Under-20 South American Championships, currently taking place in Colombia.