Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "It's just a snapshot of what has our season's been.

"We weren't at our best but had moments within that that we could've made more of.

"And the goals we concede are of a poor nature. It's not based on the style, formation, or information I'm giving the players, it's just doing the basics.

"I think it's clear we need a little bit of help in terms of personnel. In certain areas of the pitch we're a bit short.

"That's not going to change regardless of who the manager is you're working with the same group of players."

Asked if he fears for his own position, Hammell replied: "I'm absolutely confident in myself and what I'm doing.

"I don't listen to outside noise. I'll get a bit of criticism today because of the result, but there was enough in the game for us to get something."