Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian: What the manager said

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "The result was really important, three fantastic goals and for the most part we looked petty solid.

"It was action packed and they hit the bar a couple of times but I always felt we had that quality on the day, and the pace with Elie [Youan] in behind.

"I think we deserved the win. After a tough week in terms of all of us taking a bit of a bashing, it was really nice to come together and celebrate the win in the dressing room."