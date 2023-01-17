Midweek games: manager in the spotlight - Stephen Robinson

Carlo Ancelotti. Marco Rose. Stephen Robinson. The only three managers to have enjoyed victory over Celtic this season.

St Mirren's landmark 2-0 win in Paisley in mid-September was emblematic of what has been an impressive campaign so far. However, Robinson's side have not won since Christmas Eve and that was their first victory since October.

Three draws in recent weeks have kept them ticking over in terms of the table but Hearts and Livingston are setting the pace.

Ancelotti and Rose have beaten Celtic twice this season and, for Robinson to be added to that list, St Mirren will have to produce an even better performance than their home win against Ange Postecoglou's side.

Celtic's league record at home this term reads played 10, won 10. Indeed, it was early May - last season - when the champions last dropped points in the east end of Glasgow.

If St Mirren avoid defeat at all, they will have set another landmark.

