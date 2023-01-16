Brennan Johnson's brilliant performance and goal in Nottingham Forest's win over Leicester has sealed him a spot in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

"This kid is a really willing player full of endeavour and effort. Brennan Johnson has caught my eye before but struggled in front of goal. Not so against a Leicester City side who have completely lost their confidence.

"I can't help feeling the World Cup interruption has given Nottingham Forest invaluable time for Steve Cooper to knit together a team. Prior to the international tournament his chairman was buying anyone with a name, leaving the manager with an enormous task to carve out a side that could pick up points and eventually survive in the Premier League. Cooper has done precisely that. Whether Forest will survive in this division is another matter entirely but with Brennan, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi firing on all cylinders they may have a chance."

