Neilson delighted to secure third

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson tells BBC Scotland: "It's a good performance and it's great to get the three points and secure third place after just being promoted.

"Andy Halliday thrives in these environments. The opposition fans go after him, the pressure of playing in the big games, but in my opinion he's a real top player and he showed it again."

Neilson is relishing facing Hibs again in next weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final after today's 3-1 win over their city rivals.

"Next week will be interesting," he adds. "Hampden is going to be rocking. We've sold 20,000 tickets and we hope we can get some more."