We saw a great reaction from Burnley in their draw against West Ham following Sean Dyche's departure, but the question is can they follow that up with another big performance here? The Clarets have not been able to do that so far this season.

Southampton were on a poor run until they beat Arsenal at the weekend and it is difficult to know what to expect from them. I just have a feeling they will edge this one though.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2