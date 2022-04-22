Man City v Watford: What does the form show?

Manchester City have won their past 14 meetings with Watford and could become the first English league side in history to win 15 consecutive competitive games against an opponent.

Watford have lost 11 of their past 12 away games against City, with the exception being a 0-0 draw in December 2006. Their last away win against City was in the top flight in April 1987 (2-1).

Pep Guardiola's side have won 15 of their past 16 Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone (D1), since a 3-2 loss against Norwich in September 2019. Since drawing 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion in December 2020, the Citizens have won their past nine such matches by an aggregate score of 31-0.