Man City v Watford: What does the form show?

  • Manchester City have won their past 14 meetings with Watford and could become the first English league side in history to win 15 consecutive competitive games against an opponent.

  • Watford have lost 11 of their past 12 away games against City, with the exception being a 0-0 draw in December 2006. Their last away win against City was in the top flight in April 1987 (2-1).

  • Pep Guardiola's side have won 15 of their past 16 Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone (D1), since a 3-2 loss against Norwich in September 2019. Since drawing 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion in December 2020, the Citizens have won their past nine such matches by an aggregate score of 31-0.

  • The Hornets have taken just one point from 39 available in away league games against reigning top-flight champions (W0 D1 L12), drawing 2-2 at Chelsea in December 2015. The Hornets have conceded 45 goals in these 13 games, losing 8-0 at City last time out.