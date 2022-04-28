Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner says it is “extraordinary” to be in the semi-final of the Europa League and is looking forward to taking on West Ham.

After inspiring a shock victory over favourites Barcelona in the quarter-finals, he says his side is travelling to London for the first leg in good spirits.

“We have to produce our best performance and, as usual, we’ll be playing to win in the first leg,” he said. “The team’s in good shape and we’re going into it with a lot of confidence.”

Glasner recognises some similarities between his side and the Hammers as he aims to mastermind a route to the final.

“They’re doing really well and are not dissimilar to us in terms of their approach. They’ve very compact, strong physically and like to get the ball up front quickly.

“They’re also very dangerous at set pieces. It’s nice to be able to test yourself against the best and, like us, West Ham deserve to be among the last four.”

Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow revealed his international team-mate Granit Xhaka, the Arsenal player, wanted to come and support him against West Ham but was unable to make it.

However Sow says he has not supplied any inside intelligence on their Premier League rivals.

“He wanted to come and watch but could not do that in the end,” he said.

“We have, though, had fantastic analysis provided by our analysts – we don’t need additional tips. We’re going to have a lot of fun in the match tomorrow.”