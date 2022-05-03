Rodriguez signs new two-year deal
Striker Jay Rodriguez has signed a new two-year contract with Burnley, keeping him at the club until 2024.
The Burnley-born striker returned to the club from West Brom in 2019 and has scored 21 goals in all competitions since then.
“Togetherness is definitely something you notice with the Burnley fans; they are always with you. They can see you working hard on the pitch, and they’ll be behind you no matter what," said the 32-year-old.
“I’ve made many memories so far and hopefully I can make some more soon. You’ve always got to keep improving in football and make as many memories as you can."