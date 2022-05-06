Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

At about 13:00 BST, Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch will preview the trip to Arsenal (Sunday, kick-off 14:00).

The Whites go into that game two points above the relegation zone with four matches remaining. They have lost all 10 league games this season against sides who were in the top six, so how confident is Marsch of changing that?

The key questions will surround the fitness of captain Liam Cooper and striker Patrick Bamford. The former withdrew with a knee injury picked up in the warm-up before the defeat by Manchester City, while Bamford is hoping to return from a ruptured foot suffered in the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in March.

Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts, Crysencio Summerville and Stuart Dallas are out injured for the rest of the campaign, but an update on the latter's recovery from his operation for a broken femur will be of interest. Dallas has won more tackles (98) than anyone bar Brentford's Christian Norgaard in the division, so how much will his ability to disrupt and regain possession be missed?

Marsch went with three centre-backs to try to contain Manchester City, but will he change his system to combat the Gunners by being more offensive in his set-up?

