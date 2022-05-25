BBC Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Mark Cucurella: The Spaniard has started every Premier League game since joining from Getafe at the end of August and his consistency is evident for all. A deceptively quick defender with timely tackles, he has also created chances from out wide with excellent delivery. His performances, and hair, have made him a cult hero.

Joel Veltman: The former Ajax defender must be considered one of the best-value Premier League signings in recent years. He cost just under £1m but his experience has been invaluable. His versatility has prompted Graham Potter to use him in every position across the backline.

Yves Bissouma: The Mali midfielder's performances have alerted the top clubs. He has developed his all-round game and is destined for big things. His future may lie elsewhere but the club's respective records with and without him in the team show how integral he has been to the Seagulls’ success.

Leandro Trossard: The Belgian international has been a creator and a finisher this season despite playing in a variety of positions from number 10 to wide left. His quality and knack for late strikes, such as those against Brentford and Tottenham, have been vital. A technically gifted player with his sights on the World Cup later this year.

Who gets your vote? Choose here