'I think with Bielsa we would have been relegated' - your views

After Leeds secured their Premier League survival on Sunday, we've been asking for your views on both the past season and future at Elland Road.

Here are some of your comments:

Raymond: The goal difference tells its own story. We need a squad with at least two top defenders. Patrick Bamford practically missed the whole season. He needs another recognised striker to work with or replace him.

Andrew: Jesse Marsch has done a good job, he really only lost the games we expected to lose - Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea. I think with Bielsa we would have been relegated before those three games. We needed to change and he stubbornly refused, I don't think the board are to blame as the money was there. To compete in the Premier League you need a big squad.

Graham: You cannot sell your best players in Raphinha and Phillips. The team needs to be built around them not without them, at least for one more season. But Leeds needs to get into the market quickly otherwise what they need to be a better team will have gone to other clubs. They need to get rid of those players who just didn't cut it in the end.

Terry: I am a Leeds fan for more than 40 years. Lucky to survive in the Premier League this season. The full-backs are not performing. Some of them need to go. Midfield need strong players that can hold the ball and spray passes well. Goalkeeper not too good in kicking the ball to the players accurately. Need out-and-out strikers that can run at defenders.

Mark: I think Phillips and Raphinha will go and we need to use that money to buy quality. I'm afraid I would let Orta go. Too many of his signings have been poor so I don't think I trust him to make critical signings. And then some other players just have to leave despite our emotional attachment to them.