Stuart Kettlewell is “calm” about the prospect of losing out-of-contract players such as Max Johnston and Dean Cornelius this summer, insisting the club have offered the best deals they can.

Nineteen-year-old right-back Johnston - who has been linked with several clubs - and midfielder Cornelius, 22, are among a dozen Fir Park players due to be free agents at the end of the season.

Manager Kettlewell has also been pursuing new signings and said: "We’ve been really proactive in a number of situations and it’s where I’ve always been calm.

“But when you as a football club and as a manager have taken every step you possibly can, make it known what players you want, put offers down in front of them, try to make that as lucrative as you possibly can in relation to what your club can offer, then I think there’s a point where you have to step back and just be calm about it and allow players to make the decisions, take advice from the relevant people.

“If you think Motherwell is the place where you will become both a better player and a better person, then this is the right place for you. If it’s not, then it’s not so I don’t ever get too caught up in it.

“This is never a personal attack to players but there has to be a point from me and people at the football club where we take a step back. We’ve done everything that we possibly can, I’m really comfortable in my own skin and then we’ll find out what the decisions are through time.

“Sometimes players want that extra few weeks, sometimes they want a bit of extra time to see if there’s other things available.

"What I do know is the players are fully committed to the cause and if they weren’t that would create an issue.”