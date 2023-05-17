Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Who could the matchwinner when Manchester City and Real Madrid meet later?

The way this season has gone, few would go against Erling Haaland. He has proved time and again he has the knack of being in the right place at the right time - or bulldozing his way there if needed - and then had the execution.

These are the nights on which the Norwegian will be judged, though. These are the games he was bought to make a difference in.

Karim Benzema has been there and done it. Haaland still has to.

But I think it would be very dangerous to feel you have Haaland's measure. At Everton on Sunday, he was being kept quiet and he scored a goal from nothing to turn what had been a close game into a one-sided stroll.

Much may depend on how Polish referee Szymon Marciniak controls the game.

He was in charge of the World Cup final, so the game itself won’t be a problem. But what physicality he is prepared to put up with when Antonio Rudiger and Haaland clash – as they inevitably will – could have a big bearing on whether the former Chelsea defender comes out on top.

