Harvey Elliott says Liverpool must make sure they "get off to a flying start" next season.

The Reds are still in with a slim chance of qualifying for the Champions League but need Manchester United to lose their last two games to stand a chance.

The 19-year-old has made 31 appearances this season in the league, recovering fully from a horrific ankle injury he sustained against Leeds in the previous campaign.

"It’s been a rollercoaster season," Elliott told the club website.

"Each and every day I’m learning new things. It’s kind of my first full season here at Liverpool where nothing has really happened and I’ve been available for each and every game.

"Next season we need to go again and make sure we get off to a flying start and maintain it throughout the season.

"Obviously us lads are going to put in each and every effort in pre-season and hopefully start the season off strong. But that’s next season, we just need to focus on the last game, make sure we go out with a bang and make ourselves ready in the off-season."

Sign up for Liverpool notifications