Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: What Tuchel said

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BBC Sport: "Everything that can go wrong, did go wrong. It started yesterday. We had no plane to arrive so we came on the bus. The players could fly but for the coaching staff it was a long ride on the bus.

"It continued today. We lost the game in the first 20 minutes, where we were clearly better and had huge chances. A lot of touches in the box but we miss the target and do not take what we deserve. We then stopped doing what we were doing good and it was even for 15 minutes and in those we gave two presents.

"We were clearly the better team. They do what they do. I don't see that a set-piece and own goal [Mendy's mistake] are due to the style. They are mistakes.

"If we give goals away like this that are totally unnecessary and when we are totally in charge we cannot win football matches. We tried second-half and I am disappointed we lost that half as well. They made the maximum of their half-chances and we did not."