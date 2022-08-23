Haksabanovic in, Jullien out at Celtic?

Montenegro winger Sead Haksabanovic has arrived in Scotland to finalise his move to Celtic from Rubin Kazan after a deal was struck between the clubs for the 23-year-old, but manager Ange Postecoglou is still looking at midfield and striking options, although the targets up front could be dependent on moving out-of-favour Albian Ajeti. (Daily Record), external

While winger Sead Haksabanovic is on the brink of joining Celtic from Rubin Kazan, centre-half Christopher Jullien appears to be heading out of the Scottish champions, with L'Equipe reporting that the 29-year-old will arrive in his French homeland on Tuesday to complete a medical with Ligue 1 club Montpellier. (L'Equipe via The Scotsman) , external

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy could miss out on the Midtjylland head coach job as the Danish club are in talks with Barcelona academy coach Albert Capellas, according to BT. (BT via The Herald), external

