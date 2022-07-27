Palace confirm Richards arrival on five-year deal
- Published
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of United States defender Chris Richards from Bayern Munich.
The versatile 22-year-old has agreed a five-year contract at Selhurst Park and becomes Patrick Vieira's fourth signing of the summer.
"I grew up watching the Premier League," said Richards. "I’m really excited for it."
"[The club has] a lot of young players, but also young players who have a lot of fight. Palace is a club that seems like they’re always fighting."
What do you make of this latest signing? And what else is needed before the season starts? Have your say here
Skip twitter post
Welcome to Palace, Chris ❤️💙#CPFC— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 27, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post