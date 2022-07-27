Crystal Palace have completed the signing of United States defender Chris Richards from Bayern Munich.

The versatile 22-year-old has agreed a five-year contract at Selhurst Park and becomes Patrick Vieira's fourth signing of the summer.

"I grew up watching the Premier League," said Richards. "I’m really excited for it."

"[The club has] a lot of young players, but also young players who have a lot of fight. Palace is a club that seems like they’re always fighting."

