Former Blackburn Rovers and Burton Albion midfielder Jacob Davenport, 23, has trained with Heart of Midlothian this week.

And manager Robbie Neilson said: "We brought him up and we're having a look at him, we'll still assessing him at the moment. We'll make a decision probably at the end of this week, probably over the weekend."

Hearts have also been linked with Suwon FC's South Korea international Lee Seung-Woo.

"I think we need a couple more, to be honest," added Neilson. "Again, it's about getting the right player in. We've recruited well in the last 18 months to two years so the players that come in have to be at a level where they are taking us another wee step forward.

"At the moment, we've got a couple of targets we're interested in but we're just waiting for decisions on it."