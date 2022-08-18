With West Ham set to start their Europa Conference League qualifying campaign, we asked for your views on where David Moyes' side should focus this season.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Gregory: Moyes must be very strategic about his focus this year - qualifying for Europe for a third successive time would be incredible, but we desperately need some silverware, any silverware.

Barry: Priority this season has to be the Premier League to push for Europa League or even Champions League qualification (we can dream). But I don’t see competing in the Europa Conference League as an 'either/or' with the Premier League. Our squad was good enough last year to make the European knockout stages and could do again without overstretching the first XI.

Maurice: Having progressed rapidly since the lockdown season, expectations have been boosted. My first game was in the 1981-82 season so expectations are pragmatic. Priorities: 1. Premier League top six - very difficult with so many London derbies. 2. FA Cup, still holds prestige. 3. Europe, if we go through. 4. League Cup.

Jo: Where we place in the Premier League opens our options up for Europe. But the possibility of winning a trophy in Europe is as, if not more, important for me as a fan.

Simon: Silverware breeds confidence but chasing too many cups with a paper-thin squad causes exhaustion. Play a scratch squad for the domestic cups and focus on winning the Europa Conference League and a top-six Premier League spot. Then build the squad again next year to get adequate depth to compete for other cups and try for top four.