Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says Casemiro wants to leave the club with Manchester United closing in on signing the Brazilian midfielder.

"I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge," said Ancelotti.

"We respect Casemiro and his decision. He wants to leave. We didn't try to convince him to stay. I listened to his desire. I respect him.

"Negotiations are ongoing for Casemiro. He won't play tomorrow."

Meanwhile, BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone says: "Manchester United are increasingly optimistic about securing Brazilian midfielder Casemiro on a four-year deal from Real Madrid.

"Whilst there is no doubt Casemiro would represent an upgrade on their present midfield options, it is impossible to escape the feeling that the length of the contract underlines what a weak bargaining position United were in given their difficulties in signing a midfield player during the current window."