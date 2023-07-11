Crystal Palace have unveiled their away kit for the 2023-24 season.

The shirt, modelled by new signing Jefferson Lerma, sees the return of the popular sash design and is in sky blue and white colours.

Running down the sash are the words "Crystal Palace Football Club Founded 1861", which the Eagles say is "in recognition of the club’s pivotal role in developing modern football, as the oldest league club in existence still playing professional football".

The shirt will be worn with white shorts and white socks topped by a blue band, and will be debuted by Roy Hodgson's side in Tuesday's pre-sason friendly against Barnet.