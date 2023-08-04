'Dyche would extract something good from Maguire'
- Published
Everton seizing the initiative in the race for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire makes sense, says Telegraph journalist on the latest episode of the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "At Burnley, Sean Dyche had a real talent for reviving players who were coming towards the end of their career and getting the best out of them.
"There is still a really good player in Maguire who is only 30 and has a lot of football left in him. He would be a good signing for Everton and has vast Premier League experience.
"As we have seen with England, if Maguire has a manager who shows faith in him and what he does, then he can still play really well.
"Dyche would extract something good from Maguire."