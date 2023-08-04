Everton seizing the initiative in the race for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire makes sense, says Telegraph journalist on the latest episode of the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "At Burnley, Sean Dyche had a real talent for reviving players who were coming towards the end of their career and getting the best out of them.

"There is still a really good player in Maguire who is only 30 and has a lot of football left in him. He would be a good signing for Everton and has vast Premier League experience.

"As we have seen with England, if Maguire has a manager who shows faith in him and what he does, then he can still play really well.

"Dyche would extract something good from Maguire."

Listen to more of today's gossip on BBC Sounds