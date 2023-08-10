Luton Town have had a busy summer preparing for life in the Premier League, with manager Rob Edwards signing players he believes will fit into the style of play that brought them success in winning promotion from the second tier.

Speaking about his recruitment strategy, Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's about bringing players we feel who suit us and our identity. I didn't feel we were going to be able to change our style completely.

"We were a team last year in the Championship that were happy and could win games without having the ball all of the time. I don't think there's anything wrong with that.

"In this world we're in now of everyone wanting to control the game with the ball, there have got to be teams that don't and we were good at controlling the game without it.

"We're not going to be able to go from one way in the Championship to then think we can come up with some new way of playing and try to control the game more with the ball against the teams we're going to be going up against.

"We've brought in players who have performed well in the Championship and we think can make the step up. We've brought in some good athletic players who are going to be able to help us in transition - because we know we're going to have to be a bit deeper and hit teams on the counter when we can.

"I'm really happy with the people we've brought in. They've fitted in well and they're going to make us stronger."

