Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko believes that their draw against Motherwell on the opening day of the league season is evidence that they can compete in the Scottish Premiership.

Bakayoko signed for newly-promoted Dundee on loan from English League Two side Forest Green Rovers in the summer, and is keen to build on that draw away to St Mirren on Saturday

"We dug deep the last game, everyone tried to do our best but the conditions didn’t allow us to play our football," Bakayoko said.

"Hopefully going into this game it’s something that we can show, but it’s going to be a tough game but one that everyone is looking forward to.

"It’s about proving to everyone that we belong in this league, we played some good football but being 1-0 down in this league is tough.

"The boys dug deep and we created chances and did well which is the most important thing, it’s just the final little bits we were just unlucky not to win.

"We’re still building up and trying to get everyone on the same page but we’ve got fighting spirit.

"As long as we stay in the game, we’ve always got a chance in this league, so if we create chances, we will do ok."