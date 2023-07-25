Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge has released a farewell message as he looks forward to a "new chapter".

Surridge, who has been linked with a move to the US, said: "I want to thank everyone associated with Nottingham Forest. Since I arrived here I have felt nothing but serious pride in myself to play for this massive club.

"To be a part of its history on getting promoted back to the Premier League and to retain its status, it’s something I could only have imagined when joining two seasons ago.

"I’d like to give a special mention to the supporters for showing me nothing but love throughout my time.

"Now it’s time to move on and write a new chapter for myself. I want nothing but success for this team and supporters in the future. "