Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves

Gary O’Neil’s first home game in charge at Wolves was certainly one to forget. For the third season running Brighton completely dominated at Molineux and show Wolves how to put the ball in the back of the net.

It was all doom and gloom surrounding the ground after the full-time whistle and the negative part of Wolves’ game was being dissected by fans and pundits.

Despite a defeat on the opening day of the season, Wolves fans were extremely impressed with the performance at Old Trafford and were hopeful of a positive result against De Zerbi’s Brighton. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case but there were still some moments in the game which could have changed Wolves’ fortunes.

Two key chances just before half-time should have been put away, Fabio Silva with the first and Rayan Ait-Nouri with the second. If either of those went in, Wolves go in at half-time level, and it looks a completely different contest.

Frustratingly, Wolves started the second half horrendously. Three goals were conceded within the first ten minutes of the second period, which put Brighton 4-0 up and secured them the three points. I’m still trying to figure out what happened in those ten minutes.

Brighton certainly wanted it more, they were much more ruthless in front of goal too, but Wolves were just so sloppy, had zero concentration and no fight.

We've had 39 shots across the opening two games though. Frustratingly, there's only one goal to show for their work so far, but for me that’s encouraging. For a team which has really struggled to score goals over the last three years, more quality attempts on goal gives me something to be happy about.

There's 36 games to go and still lots of work for Gary O’Neil to do. Next up is Everton away which feels like a winnable but crucial game. It would be great for us to get some points on the board before the international break.