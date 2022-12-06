With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away for Premier League clubs, here's a rundown of Liverpool's fixtures.

The Reds are currently in the Middle East for warm-weather training and will play a series of matches against top European opposition in the Dubai Super Cup.

S﻿unday, 11 December, Liverpool v Lyon, Dubai, 14:00 GMT

F﻿riday, 16 December, Liverpool v AC Milan, Dubai, 15:30 GMT

P﻿rior to returning to Premier League action, Liverpool will take on Manchester City in the League Cup on Thursday, 22 December (20:00 GMT).