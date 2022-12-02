Chelsea remain in negotiations with RB Leipzig over signing Josko Gvardiol and the Croatia defender, 20, has said "maybe one day I will be there". (Athletic, via 90 Min), external

The Blues are rivalling Newcastle United to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18, from Vasco da Gama. (90 Min), external

AC Milan are hopeful 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao, who has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, will sign a new contract with the Serie A side. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia), external

