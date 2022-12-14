Bradley agrees switch to Livi from Hibs

Livingston have agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old right-winger Steven Bradley from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in January after a successful trial.

He impressed manager David Martindale on their winter training camp in Turkey, scoring in friendlies against Liepaja and Fortuna Sittard as the Lions lifted the Titanic Cup, and has signed a two-and-a-half year contract.

"Steven is at an age where I felt we were a little light in terms of quality and age profile," Martindale told his club website. "He has done extremely well in training and during the game time we afforded to him over the last week or so.

"He has a fantastic left foot and has an eye for a goal and comfortable in one v one situations - there’s a lot to like about him."

Bradley was with Rangers as a youth before making his senior debut for Queen's Park in 2019 aged just 16.

He won a move to Hibs after only five substitute appearances for the side then in League 2.

But, since he made his debut as a substitute in a League Cup win over Forfar Athletic in October 2020, he has only made four more sojourns off the bench and has not been part of current Hibs manager Lee Johnson's first-team plans.

Bradley played 15 games on loan to Ayr United in the first half of last season, scoring twice for the Championship side, before moving on to Dundalk in February.

He found the net six times in 35 games as the Lilywhites, managed by former Falkirk midfielder Stephen O'Donnell, finished third in this year's League of Ireland Premier Division.