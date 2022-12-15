Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says the focus on youth at the club, highlights the "mindset and strategy" at Pittodrie.

Goodwin presided over a major overhaul of players in the summer, during his first window in charge in the north-east.

A number of experienced players were among those who departed, with the emphasis very much being on shaping a younger squad for this season.

Such a move appears to have paid off with the Dons currently sitting third in the Scottish Premiership.

"I am comfortable with where we are at the moment and the thing that gives me the most satisfaction I suppose is that I still see so much room for development from this crop of players," said the 41-year-old ahead of the visit of Celtic.

"We have gone from being one of the oldest teams in the league last year, to the youngest squad in the league now, so I think that shows you what our mindset is and what our strategy is.

"We have gone for youth, energy and for players we believe that we can develop on the coaching field and I believe we have seen glimpses of that up to now."