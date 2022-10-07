Hibernian could have centre-half Rocky Bushiri, forward Elias Melkersen and wide man Demi Mitchell back in contention following their recent injury lay-offs.

But midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes and striker Momo Bojang both face several weeks on the sidelines after sustaining ankle and groin injuries respectively.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell expects to have an unchanged squad.

Winger Rolando Aarons remains out, while Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.