W﻿e asked for your thoughts on Saturday's match from Molineux.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

W﻿olves fans:

D﻿avid: Julen Lopetegui knows what he needs to do and I hope he has the stomach for a fight. Again we carved out openings in the best defence in the league but no one to put the ball in the back of the net. I can't fault the players' efforts and hope that when we have a fully fit squad we have the firepower to get out of bottom three.

J﻿on: Nuno Espirito-Santo tried a back four and got sacked. Bruno Lage tried a back four and got sacked. Back to a back three and a much better performance. Hugo Bueno's becoming a rare positive in a season of despair. Still only six points off 13th so plenty to play for but Jeff needs to get the chequebook out in January (and everyone knows what we need). Over to you Julen.

D﻿ave: No complaints about our performance against the league leaders - main difference between team was being clinical where it counts (and a bad refereeing/VAR decision first half!). There is a positive feeling that J-Lo can build on this to get us some goals and some results and hopefully out of the relegation mire and possibly deep in the Carabao Cup.

A﻿rsenal fans:

B﻿en: These are the games we have to win in order to challenge for the title. Not sure if the World Cup break is a positive or a negative, just have to hope that all the players return without injuries. If Mikel Arteta can strengthen in January then I think we will definitely mount a title challenge.

Tanay: A nitty gritty performance as expected at Molineux. What a feeling for us fans, top of the table for Christmas, our wishes have come true. A shout out to Martin Odegaard, who put in a captain's performance. All I want for Christmas is for this dominance to continue. COME ON YOU GUNNERS!

Robert: Not as entertaining as we have often been, but concentration and determination won the day. We did not look like a bunch of 20-year-olds - we looked like a group that had been playing together for many years. Great runs off the ball, superb defending from front to back. By the way, has the youngest squad in the league ever won the title?