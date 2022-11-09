Vieira 'smashing it' at Palace - Antonio
- Published
West Ham forward Michail Antonio says Patrick Vieira is "smashing it" at Selhurst Park after watching Crystal Palace come from behind to beat the Hammers at London Stadium.
Michael Olise's late goal completed yet another comeback for the Eagles, with Vieira's side currently the most adept in the Premier League at retrieving points from losing positions (12).
Despite his disappointment at the result, Antonio was keen to express admiration for Vieira's achievements.
"He is smashing it," Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast. "He's got Palace playing free-flowing football and it's unbelievable.
"You can see the confidence and the boys are pulling off flicks and tricks. And he's got Jeffrey Schlupp playing in midfield - I'd never seen that but he's pulling the strings."
