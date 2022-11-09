W﻿est Ham forward Michail Antonio says Patrick Vieira is "smashing it" at Selhurst Park after watching Crystal Palace come from behind to beat the Hammers at London Stadium.

M﻿ichael Olise's late goal completed yet another comeback for the Eagles, with Vieira's side currently the most adept in the Premier League at retrieving points from losing positions (12).

D﻿espite his disappointment at the result, Antonio was keen to express admiration for Vieira's achievements.

"﻿He is smashing it," Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast. "He's got Palace playing free-flowing football and it's unbelievable.

"﻿You can see the confidence and the boys are pulling off flicks and tricks. And he's got Jeffrey Schlupp playing in midfield - I'd never seen that but he's pulling the strings."

